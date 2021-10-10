EASTON — Chesapeake Forum invites members of the community to a “Holiday Social” with Joe Petro, the owner of Hair O’ The Dog and Snifters Craft Beer and Wine Bistro. He will help students decide on the perfect wines for the holiday table.
Petro and Chef Deon will pair six wines to six holiday-themed small plate courses prepared especially for this event. Join your friends from Chesapeake Forum for this great evening. Doors open at 6 p.m., event starts at 6:30 p.m. Enrollment is limited. This is a pre-paid reservation (non-refundable, but transferable). This event will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Snifters in Easton. Cost: $85 per person or $170 per couple, all inclusive.
Petro has been the proprietor of Hair O’ The Dog Wine & Spirits since 2004. In 2018, he opened his companion venture, Snifter’s Bistro, in the adjacent retail space. Both establishments are built on his customer focused philosophy: provide an alluringly uncommon experience.
Petro’s loyal customers often seek a unique beverage “adventure” satisfied by concierge-like service that’s the soul of his business, according to a news release from Chesapeake Forum. During the past year, Snifters has become a gathering place for fine wines, craft beers, and small plate dining.
Petro has been an active member of Comptroller Peter Franchot’s commission to reform Maryland’s restrictive beer and spirits laws. Early in his career as a certified public accountant, Petro was Controller at Easton Utilities and Celeste Industries.
He is treasurer for nonprofit Kidworks Learning Center and president of Talbot Humane Society. To register for this class or to find the list of fall classes visit chesapeakeforum.org.
