FEDERALSBURG — A new hair salon called Scalp Reveals has opened at 203 North Main Street. A group of about 25 well-wishers came to celebrate the new business at its ribbon cutting Feb. 28. There were baby blue balloons and gift bags full of candy and scalp massagers. Comptroller Peter Franchot’s office was represented, and Tracey Snyder was there for the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce.
Family members were so proud of Nikendra Bordley for starting her own business before the age of 30 that they were tearing up. A prayer was offered as a blessing and everyone bowed their heads.
Bordley is a local girl. She graduated from North Dorchester High. She is self-taught. While studying criminal justice at University of Maryland Baltimore County, she began doing scalps as a side job. Originally she wanted to be a lawyer.
“It is a dream that came true. First I was in my cousin’s barber shop which is in Seaford. This is something I love to do. I love making people feel good. It makes me feel good making other people feel good. And I love the style of locs (dreadlocks). It is a natural style that you can get short or long. It helps you express yourself. I start right with the natural hair. They grow a lot and then I will style them and everything.”
She thought about ending up back in Federalsburg.
“Who would have thought little Nikendra growing up to own her own salon right here in Federalsburg? I am very thankful to be back,” she said.
She has a Schnauzer pup named Milo at home. The business is hers alone; she does not have any business partners.
“If someone comes here, they are going to get Nikendra, the scalp revealer. That is what I call myself. So when your scalp grows, there is all that hair under there. You come here and I reveal all that scalp. I could do five or six sessions a day. I charge by the length. Short to ear length is $120. Neck to shoulder length at $150,” she said.
She can work in different colors if a client wants that.
“One day I would love to become a master loctition. I am affirming great business and success. This is the first black salon in Federalsburg, Maryland. Everybody is welcome. I could see it being a chain someday,” she said.
Her father Clint Bordley said, “Yes I am very proud of her. It has been a long time coming.”
“I am so proud of her. Under 30 and owning your own business is quite an achievement. She is following her passion. She is the only loctitian that owns her own business in Federalsburg, so come out and see her. She is a loctician, so she does strictly locs,” said her mom Nicole Suggs.
Angela Bordley, who has played the role of bonus mom in Nakendra’s life, sent a blessing, “I want to see her continue the confidence that I have seen her develop in herself.”
There was a lot of fabulous hair at this event — curls, dreadlocks, up dos, sweeps over the shoulder and corn rows. Hair is special, there is so much you can do with it and it says so much about us, she said.
It might take a locmaster like Bordley to bring out one’s best look.
