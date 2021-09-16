EASTON — F3 Tech, an agriculture innovation accelerator program for early-stage companies supported by the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center and U.S. Economic Development Administration, has selected five companies from the fields of crop and soil health as well as clean energy storage, to participate in its 2021 program.
The companies were selected from a pool of applications. They include:
• Holganix, a manufacturer of plant probiotics to improve soil health and grow healthier, more sustainable plants.
• Lepidext, producer of a patented bioinsecticide to control the corn earworms (aka cotton bollworms) in both the organic and conventional farming.
• Urban Electric Power is a clean energy company spun out of the CUNY Energy Institute. The company offers energy storage without lead or flammable electrolytes that can be scaled for residential, commercial and utility use.
• Growbox, a company that produces self-contained, automated shippable fodder systems that can match a year’s output of a 50-acre field of hay.
A newly established fifth company in the field of crop protection will be announced in Q4 2021..
“This year’s candidates are more advanced than any we have previously admitted,” said F3 Tech Program Director Chris Hlubb. “Our team looks forward to working with them to expedite advances in their respective fields and realize their full commercial potential.”
The three-month accelerator starts in September. The companies will receive expert guidance from F3 Tech mentors in business development, marketing, legal and finance. The accelerator requires no equity from participants.
