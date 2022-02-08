RISING SUN — As the season to do the planting approaches, Ernie Beck is hoping to convince some Cecil County farmers to trade some of their acres of corn or wheat for fiber hemp.
Beck, from Cecilton, is hosting a growers meeting for interested farmers at Calvert Grange from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 to explain the benefits and to also introduce the ag community to a Kansas company coming to help locals establish a hemp production facility.
“This is hemp for fiber,” Beck said of the crop at the center of the discussion. “Some were under the impression... that they could grow CBD then take off the buds and use the stem for fiber. It can’t be done.”
He added that the CBD market is saturated but the fiber hemp market needs much more.
According to Beck, this particular genus of hemp will have non-medicinal uses such as animal bedding for equine and poultry applications or in construction.
“The hurd is the center of the stalk and it’s very, very absorbent. It can hold 3- to 4-times its weight,” Beck said. Hemp also can be used in building materials such as a product called “hempcrete” and insulation.
“You’ll see a 30- to 60% savings in energy costs,” he said of the R-rating of the blown-in organic insulating material. “It rejects heat and humidity and is naturally mold and mildew resistant.”
In a fire, it also won’t create toxic smoke like other insulation and household materials can.
Beck sees a future where fiber hemp replaces trees for paper products. He said manufacturers can get more paper out of an acre of hemp than from 4 acres of trees.
“This really has the potential to be a game changer,” he said.
Farmers will also hear about the benefits of CO2 sequestration and soil remediation.
“What we are looking for is farmers looking for the potential of an alternative rotation crop,” Beck said.
Also at this seminar, attendees will hear from representatives of South Bend Industrial Hemp in Kansas.
“They are doing exactly what we’ve not been able to figure out here,” Beck said.
Melissa Nelson Baldwin, one of the founders of South Bend Industrial Hemp, said the company has already been in conversation with farmers in Maryland and will be helping them set up the same processing facility that South Bend has.
“Our plant is all mechanical,” Baldwin said of the 13,000 square foot structure in Great Bend, Kan. The local site has not been chosen yet, she added. “It needs to be a local person that farmers trust to get it going.”
A Maryland growers group would help move the final product.
She said it won’t take long to get set up and operating. South Bend runs 16 hours per day, six days per week and can’t keep up with demand. They have been growing hemp since 2019 and have plenty of markets, but not enough workforce to make it happen.
“We’re farmers first and we kept running into problems,” Baldwin said. “We either had to get out or control our own destiny.”
Beck wants to bring some of that positive economic vibe to Cecil County’s farm community.
“Our main goal is to inform the farmer that this can be – and is – a valuable crop,” Beck said.
“South Bend has already done the math. They know how much to grow, which genetic brand to use,” Beck said. The company has also already identified the seed needed for each soil type and which are drought tolerant.
Ideally, hemp is a crop to replace part of a corn, soybean or wheat field to start, Beck said.
Baldwin said Kansas soil is much like Cecil County; loamy at one end, rocky with clay on another and the hemp grows well regardless.
“There’s a big need and not a lot of growers,” she said.
Anyone interested in attending the seminar should contact Beck and RSVP so there is enough lunch and supplies on hand. Send an email to ernie@4reasonshemp.com or call 443-553-6161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.