EASTON — Twenty food and farm businesses have been selected for Spring 2023 Cureate Courses, a free 10-week small business accelerator program.
Starting Tuesday, Feb. 14, specialty crop farmers and value-add producers from across Maryland will learn best practices for marketing their farm and business, and ways to tell their story.
On Thursday, Feb.16, catering and bakery businesses from Anne Arundel, Talbot, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Wicomico counties will receive one-on-one coaching, food safety consultation, and participate in classes like “Establishing Your Unique Value Proposition,” and “Financial Management & Growth Opportunities.”
At the end of the program, all participants will celebrate at a spring showcase farm dinner where two businesses will have the opportunity to win a $5,000 cash prize to grow their operations. This farm-to-table dinner event will be open to the public, and tickets will be announced at a later date.
The small businesses were selected by a committee of community partners, and are 85% women-owned and 45% BIPOC-owned across both cohorts. They are:
• Elements of Nature, Linda L. Jones (Clinton, Prince George’s County)
• Deep Roots Farm, Gale Livingstone (Upper Marlboro, Prince George’s County)
• My Mustard Seed, LLC, Tresor Thomas (St Leonard, Calvert County)
• The Garden International LLC, Elizabeth Robinson (Beltsville, Prince George’s County)
• Juniper Culinary Apothecary, Sarah Acconcia (Pikesville, Baltimore County)
• Orchard Point Oyster Co., Scott Budden (Stevensville, Queen Anne’s County)
• Migrash Farm, Ian Yosef Hertzmark (Randallstown, Baltimore County)
• One Rock Farm (formerly Kindread Hill Farm), David Pearman (Clarksville, Howard County)
• Cascia Vineyards, Mark Cascia (Stevensville, Queen Anne’s County)
• Savage Acres Farm DBA Brown Cow Creamery, Laurie Savage (Dickerson,
Montgomery County)
• Hambleton House Events and Catering, Jordan Lloyd (Easton, Talbot County)
• McGlynn’s Cottage Pies, Melissa McGlynn (Chestertown, Kent County)
• Eat Sprout, Ryan Groll (Easton, Talbot County)
• Humble Hearts Catering & Events, Alicia Boyd (Centreville, Queen Anne’s County)
• Graze Gourmet, Adrienne (Annapolis, Anne Arundel County)
• Lillian’s Southern Box Catering, LLC, Kenya Jenkins (Crofton, Anne Arundel County)
• Jesse Jay’s Latin Inspired Kitchen, Jayleen Fonseca (Churchton, Anne Arundel County)
• Bowl of Cherries Catering, Barbara Duvall (Annapolis, Anne Arundel County)
• Sweet Hearts Patisserie, Kristen Rowell (Annapolis, Anne Arundel County)
• Krave. A Gluten Free Shoppe, Lisa Dale (Salisbury, Wicomico County)
“This partnership and program is just one of the many ways we hope to positively impact the diverse communities we serve and maintain at UMMS,” said Chuck Tildon, vice president, External Affairs at University of Maryland Medical System.
“As an anchor institution in Anne Arundel County, it’s really important that we find new ways to collaborate with local entrepreneurs and drive economic development in the communities we serve,” said Diane Croghan, vice president of Community Engagement and chief of staff at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center. “We’re excited to participate in this program and support these small businesses that aim to bring more job opportunities and access to fresh foods into our county. It’s a win for everyone.”
“Rural communities need champions, support and training,” said Arvin Singh, vice president, Strategy and Communications at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, “I’m looking forward to witnessing the growth of these small businesses, and fostering their continued success.”
Cureate Courses is made possible by visionary leadership at the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), Baltimore Community Lending, and Cureate. The vision: to build a more resilient, local, diverse supplier network of food and beverage businesses throughout the state, generating economic impact in every community. This innovative yearlong program is executed by Cureate, with the support of and in collaboration with Baltimore Community Lending, through a grant from the University of Maryland Medical System, funder of the program.
Cureate Courses programming and leadership derives from Cureate. Cureate is a for profit, woman-owned small business building an empowered food and beverage supply to meet a changing consumer demand. Through small business development, food systems strategy, and local procurement programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.