SALISBURY — The Delmarva Chicken Festival, a long-running and beloved public event from 1948 to 2014, will return in 2023 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first dedicated broiler chicken farm on Delmarva. The festival will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury and will be free and open to the public.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.