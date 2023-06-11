ROCK HALL — Kent County Commission President Ron Fithian spoke on behalf of the Blue Heron Oyster House & Inn at a meeting of the mayor and council in Rock Hall, telling them to approve the business’ proposal to expand its parking.
“Listen, maybe I shouldn’t say this, but if your zoning person can’t approve it, then you people need to approve it. You need to work something out to make it work. It’s too important to let it go,” Fithian told the council at its May 17 meeting.
Fithian said the restaurant — in various iterations with different owners — has been on Wilkins Avenue since he was born, and he grew up with it in the neighborhood. He recalled using quarters to play pinball on the machine there, where a stool was set up for him.
“It’s been a lot of drunks in and out of there, a lot of loud music, I was one of them at some time or another,” Fithian said.
Unlike when he was growing up and the bar was open until 2 a.m., he said now it closes at 8:30 or 9 p.m. and is “a perfect situation.”
“This group has taken over this restaurant, or what has been there for all these years, and they’re doing an outstanding job. The reason that they’re having parking problems is they’re so damn successful,” Fithian said. “We’re all trying to grow our economies in the town so you don’t have to raise the taxes — the county is faced with the same thing — but these people are doing an outstanding job and we should reach out and do whatever we can do make it work. It’s too easy for an elected official to just say ‘no,’ that makes it all go away, your life’s a lot simpler, I know all about it … then we could all go home, but that doesn’t help the problem.”
Kevin Hodge, co-owner of the Blue Heron, was present at the meeting to discuss plans regarding the restaurant’s parking lot. Currently, he said, the lot can hold 26 vehicles.
“From day one there has been a parking issue,” Hodge told the council. “I fully understand the parking issue, because we’ve been welcomed with yellow lines, ‘no parking’ signs, that nobody else in town has. We have worked with (Town Manager) Bob (Resele) and the chief (Rock Hall Police Chief Bill Dempsey) from day one … and we’ve tried our best since the beginning.”
Hodge said his proposed parking expansion would cost $10,000, but the one proposed in response by the town would cost $32,000. “That’s not going to work for us,” he said.
The project cost increased because of a proposed use of asphalt, town Councilwoman Eleanor Collyer clarified later in the meeting.
Town Planner and Zoning Administrator Chris Jakubiak, who attended the meeting virtually, said the restaurant had a lot of constraints relating to the parking lot because streets in the area are narrow.
Jakubiak suggested parallel parking along Coleman Road, adjacent to the restaurant, would provide additional parking and “as part of that complying with critical area regulations, submitting a competent survey and having an engineering plan done, and since it’s work within the municipal right of way, it should be done under (a) public works agreement so that the work is done and secured properly like any work within a town right of way would be.”
That parallel parking could provide eight or nine more spots, Jakubiak said, but would be limited due to the intersection and driveways.
“That would help minimize the burden in the neighborhood to some extent,” he said.
Jakubiak also suggested diagonal pull-in parking, but suggested making the road a one-way street to avoid having cars pulling out into traffic going in both directions. He said as much land as possible is needed to be devoted to maneuverability.
Resele said if the council chose to make Coleman Road a one-way road, it would have to hold a public hearing for community input before a decision was made.
Mayor James Cook said something has to be worked out regarding the parking because it is a public safety issue. He added some of the decision might be out of the town’s purview, especially regarding critical areas and related stormwater management.
“If we just have more impervious surface that doesn’t allow that ditch to do what it’s supposed to do and we have runoff from the parking lot, from the street there, that potentially goes into somebody’s yard and causes a worse flooding issue,” Cook said.
Code Enforcement Officer Dave Whitman said drainage concerns were addressed as part of the business’ original proposed plan.
Jakubiak said, as zoning administrator, he did not think he would approve the proposal without a survey and an engineer signing off on the design for the use of the town’s right of way.
