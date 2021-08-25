Food Lion expanding pick up service

SALISBURY, N.C. — With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is excited to announce its Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service is now available at more Maryland locations, including Denton, Federalsburg and Cambridge.
Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. With just the click of a button, shoppers can place an order and pick up their groceries on the same day and experience the same low prices and fresh food items they have come to expect without having to ever enter the store, according to store officials.
“Continuing to expand this service to more Food Lion stores is important to us and our customers,” said John Garlick, vice president of divisional operations at Food Lion. “We want to give neighbors the option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”
Additionally, by linking their personal Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.
Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
