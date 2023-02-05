Maryland's 2022 Woman of Achievement

Beth Anne Dorman, CEO of For All Seasons was recently honored by the Business and Professional Women of Maryland as Maryland's 2022 Woman of Achievement.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Business and Professional Women of Maryland recently honored Beth Anne Dorman, CEO of For All Seasons as Maryland's 2022 Woman of Achievement. The organization honors and recognizes women who are making invaluable contributions to women and their communities.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.