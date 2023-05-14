EASTON – For All Seasons is providing a unique supervisor credentialing training for social workers and professional counselors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 23 to 25 at The Point at Pintail in Queenstown. The three-day in-person training fulfills the 24 credit-hour training necessary for professional counselors and social workers to obtain the licensure that allows them to provide clinical oversight and supervision of interns and early-career therapists.


