SALISBURY — Is entrepreneurship the right choice for you? Do you have a business idea but not sure where to start? Do you have a business and want to take it to the next level? Are you a veteran small business owner looking to expand?
Want to know more? Register for the Project Opportunity Eastern Shore Fall 2021 Orientation Session at www.project-opportunity.com/class/registration. Orientation is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the American Job Center, 31901 Tri-County Way, Salisbury.
Attendance at the orientation session is a vital step in the application process. If you are interested in this class but unable to attend, contact program director Joe Giordano, joe.giordano@project-opportunity.com.
Project Opportunity is an intensive curriculum-based, 10-week cohort program. The Fall 2021 program will meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday, Sept. 8– Nov. 10. Through grants and community business support this program is free to all veterans. The curriculum and material is facilitated by small business professionals and subject matter experts. The program concludes with a formal business pitch on Nov. 10.
Training includes: Assessing Your Business Idea; Marketing Analysis; Financing and Financial Management; Business Structure and Taxes; and Development of a Business Plan.
