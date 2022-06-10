Gasoline prices are at or near the dubious $5 per gallon mark on the Eastern Shore as well as statewide in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

That is according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge report on Friday, June 10.

Gas prices average $5 per gallon in Salisbury, Baltimore, according to AAA.

Other parts of the Shore as well as Annapolis have average prices of $4.99 per gallon — with Talbot County averaging $4.97 per gallon.

Those prices could soon surpass $5 per gallon. A year ago, Maryland’s gas prices averaged $3 per gallon. In Delaware, gas prices average $4.98 per gallon.

Nationally, AAA pegged gas prices at a record $4.99 per gallon on Friday — up from $3.07 a year ago. That is a record high, according to the auto club.

Gasoline and diesel prices continue to hit all-time record highs with inflation challenging consumers, businesses and the Biden administration.

Across the country, gas prices average $5.17 per gallon in New York City, $5.21 per gallon in Washington D.C., $4.85 in Miami, $6.45 per gallon in Los Angeles and $6.44 per gallon in Sacramento.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday an 8.6% inflation rate for May 2022 compared to a year ago — the highest rate since 1981.

Gasoline prices are up 48.7% over the past 12 months. Fuel oil is up 106.7% Grocery prices are up 11.9% including a 15.3% increase in coffee prices and a 15.9% jump in milk prices, according to BLS.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.