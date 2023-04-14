Gas prices are rising — and could go higher as summer approaches.
Gasoline prices are at or above the $5 per gallon level in California and at or north of the $4 per gallon mark in the Pacific Northwest and Southwest with Saudi Arabia-led cuts to OPEC oil production and low U.S inventories driving up crude oil prices as summer price increases loom.
Nationally, gas prices average $3.65 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com and $3.66 per gallon, according to the AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report — the two primary national trackers of fuel prices.
AAA reports national gasoline prices are up 8 cents per gallon from a week ago and 20 cents from a month ago. They are still 41 cents cheaper than a year go and well ago last year’s all-time record gas price highs which hit more than $5.02 per gallon in June.
The International Energy Agency said in a new analysis report that cuts by Oil Producing and Exporting Countries (OPEC) (including Saudi Arabia) as other producers such as Russia is combining with increased demand from China after the lifting of draconian COVID restrictions to put upward on gasoline prices, according to Reuters and other reports.
That will hurt consumers already facing high inflation rates in the U.S and other countries even as central banks raise interest rates.
"Consumers confronted by inflated prices for basic necessities will now have to spread their budgets even more thinly," the group said in its monthly oil report, according to Reuters. "This augurs badly for the economic recovery and growth."
The Biden administration reached into U.S. petroleum reserves last year to help offset record high prices in June and the impacts of NATO sanctions on fuel shipment from Russia in response to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Locally and regionally, Maryland gasoline prices averaged $3.60 per gallon on Friday, April. 14, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report.
That is up almost a dime per gallon from a week ago and almost a quarter per gallon from a month ago, according to the auto club. Maryland gas prices were $3.69 per gallon a year ago and hit a record high $5.02 per gallon last June.
On the Eastern Shore, gas prices in the Salisbury area average $3.58 per gallon and $3.61 per gallon in Talbot County.
In Delaware, gas prices averaged $3.56 per gallon as of Friday, according to AAA. That is up from $3.47 per gallon a week ago and $3.33 from a year ago, according to AAA. Still, Delaware gas prices are 35 cents cheaper than they were a year ago.
Gasoline prices average $3.59 per gallon on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and $3.53 per gallon across the commonwealth.
Across the country, fuel prices are north of $5 per gallon parts of northern and central California including Napa Valley and Monterrey. Gas average $4.11 per gallon in Portland, Oregon, $4.62 per gallon in Seattle, $4.33 in Las Vegas and $4.80 in Phoenix, according to AAA.
California rules related to fuel blends as well as limited capacities for refineries in the western U.S. help propel prices higher than other parts of the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.