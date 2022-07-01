An airliner lands at Tampa International Airport. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, said major U.S. airlines have agreed to include nonbinary and gender neutral options when it comes to ticketing and reservation systems. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puska, File)
Major U.S. airlines will start offering more nonbinary gender options to passengers who do not identify as male or female.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, announced Friday, July 1, that major airlines would be adopting a gender X options ticketing and other systems for nonbinary travelers.
Wyden announced the industry move in a letter to the Airlines for America. The group’s members include American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Alaska Airlines, UPS and FedEx.
LGBTQ activists along with Wyden, who chairs the influential Senate Finance Committee, have been pressing carriers and other industries to offer nonbinary gender options for ticketing, reservations and other services and forms.
United and American already offer nonbinary gender markers. Other carriers are promising to move in that direction and have nonbinary ticketing and identification policies and systems in place by 2024.
“The right to have documents and paperwork that reflect their identity is an essential protection for trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming Americans — whether issued by the Federal government or at the check-in counter,” Wyden said. “I appreciate Airlines for America’s willingness to work with me to ensure that Americans can fly free from gender-based discrimination.”
Twenty one states and the District of Columbia currently allow for nonbinary gender markers on birth certificates and identification cards. The U.S. State Department also allow for nonbinary designations on passports.
“The United States government has increasingly realized that ‘M’ and ‘F’ gender options traditionally offered for identification documents preclude many people from obtaining documents that reflect their gender identity,” Wyden said.
The Biden administration is also moving to allow for nonbinary designations in Social Security records.
