EASTON — Certified nurse midwife Gabrielle Gill, MSN, CNM, WHNP, recently joined the University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Women’s Health. Gill joins Javier Cajina, MD, Palak Doshi, MD, and Audrey Drummey, MD; nurse practitioners Jennifer Dyott, Dale Jafari and Angie Price; and certified nurse midwives Molly Bernish, Sunny Granger, Tristen Holloway and Lauren Rosales in the practice.
Board certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board, Gill recently practiced at Chesapeake Health Care OBGYN in Salisbury, Md., where she managed patients throughout their family planning process, helped deliver babies, and saw patients for gynecological care, helping patients with birth control implants and infertility procedures. In previous positions, she served as a certified nurse midwife at Hamilton Health Center in Harrisburg, Pa. and as a registered nurse in New Haven, Conn., where she filled several roles, including triage nurse at Obstetrics and Gynecology of Greater New Haven, nurse with Planned Parenthood, and flu clinic nurse at Pediatric and Medical Associates, PC. Prior to receiving her nurse practitioner degree, she volunteered with AmeriCorps as a medical volunteer with the Pregnancy Aid Center in College Park.
Gill earned a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from Wagner College in Staten Island, N.Y. She received both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in nursing and completed her nurse midwife certification with a women’s health nurse practitioner specialty at Yale University School of Nursing in Orange, Conn.
During her time at Yale University School of Nursing, she was one of two students chosen to accompany the medical director of the Yale Midwifery Program to Laos, where she helped train 80 nurses, midwives and physicians on normal birth and complications including hemorrhaging, breech birth and twins.
Gill is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 410-820-4888.
