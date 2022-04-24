GoGlass celebrates 40 years in business

EASTON — GoGlass, Delmarva’s No. 1 glass company, is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Delmarva. The company was started in 1982 with just one location. Since then, it has continuously grown to serve all of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia on the Eastern Shore.
“So much has changed in the 40 years that we have been in operation,” said Brett Towers, president and CEO of GoGlass. “The population, amount of homes, and amount of businesses that are here on the shore today versus when we started 40 years ago is incredible. The technology used in everything we offer has changed a lot, too. Our products are better than ever; and, we remained focused on helping customer get exactly what they want in the fastest amount of time.”
Everything glass, friendly and fast is what has powered the growth of GoGlass year after year, he said.
“Whether someone needs new a shower door, replacement glass, new windows, custom mirrors, you name it, we can do it; and, we do it quickly. GoGlass repairs and installs windshield, too. An important thing to note about us is that when you drive by a building such as a convenience store or car dealership, there’s a good chance that GoGlass installed that glass. We do a lot of commercial glass installation.”
One of the things that sets GoGlass apart from other glass businesses is that it is the only company on Delmarva that bakes its own replacement glass. It is done in the GoGlass custom glass baking center.
“This helps us save our customers time and money. When you have a broken window or one that is foggy and hard to see through, we can bake a custom glass unit and replace it for a lot less money than putting in a whole new window,’ Towers said. “Since we bake our own, we get them done much faster. We also back them with a fice-year replacement guarantee.”
GoGlass is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special sale on everything glass through May 13. To find out more, visit one of the locations in Easton, Kent Island, Salisbury, Berlin, Dover, Lewes or Accomac. Customers can also get a free quote online at www.go-glass.com.
