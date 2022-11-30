FEDERALSBURG — Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, the most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas, is doubling its workforce in Caroline County. Located at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M Carnot is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.


