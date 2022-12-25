ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan on Dec. 7 announced awards for 376 businesses through Project Restore, an economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses to revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces. The businesses, in all 23 counties and Baltimore City, will receive $24.5 million through the initiative — including $8.8 million in property assistance grants and $15.7 million in business operations grants.


