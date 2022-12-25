ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan on Dec. 7 announced awards for 376 businesses through Project Restore, an economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses to revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces. The businesses, in all 23 counties and Baltimore City, will receive $24.5 million through the initiative — including $8.8 million in property assistance grants and $15.7 million in business operations grants.
“Project Restore has been an incredible success in advancing our mission to make Maryland Open For Business, and today’s awards extend that impact even further in downtowns and on Main Streets across the state,” said Hogan. “We’re now able to extend the initiative’s impact even further across the state — with just over 80% of this round of grants going to minority-owned businesses — supporting jobs and economic recovery for years to come.”
Locally, awards went to:
• Caroline County, two businesses, Earth Tones Cafe and Purple Peake LLC, totaling $93,239;
• Dorchester County, seven businesses, Cafe Underground / ArtBar 2.0, Da Grinders Flagship Store and Print Shop LLC, Elliott’s Baking Co. LLC, Farm Creek Oyster Co. LLC, Harriet’s Homemade Ice Cream and Cakes, Life’s Energy Wellness Center Inc., and Monkey Business Gastro Pub LLC, totaling $532,476;
• Kent County, two businesses, Auto Clinic 301 LLC and Discovering Serenity Counseling Services LLC, totaling $82,600;
• Queen Anne’s County, four businesses, Ewell Enterprises LLC, Fox Acupunture and Wellness Corporation, Humble Hearts Catering and Events, and Modern Stone Age Kitchen, totaling $119,325; and
• Talbot County, four businesses, 111 Partners LLC, Mid-Shore Pro Bono Inc., T’s Divine Sweets and More LLC, and the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, totaling $307,913.
Project Restore was launched by the governor last year, and is administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Through Project Restore, the department offers property assistance and operational grants to support startup and expansion costs and incentivize private investment in vacant spaces.
“The Project Restore awards show how instrumental this program has been in revitalizing business and commercial areas in our communities,” said DHCD Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “The program has added jobs, launched or expanded many women- and minority-owned small businesses, and brought empty spaces back to life to enrich their surrounding neighborhoods.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.