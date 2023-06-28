SUDLERSVILLE — Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks toured farms on June 23 to view agricultural operations and land conservation practices on the Mid-Shore together with other state and local officials. The tour included stops at five farms across Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. The farmers were all excited to host the governor and to highlight agriculture as Maryland’s number one economic force.


  

