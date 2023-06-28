SUDLERSVILLE — Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks toured farms on June 23 to view agricultural operations and land conservation practices on the Mid-Shore together with other state and local officials. The tour included stops at five farms across Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. The farmers were all excited to host the governor and to highlight agriculture as Maryland’s number one economic force.
“Maryland’s agricultural community is essential to our state’s economic success,” Moore said. “Today’s tours highlight the importance of ensuring that daily operations also consider long-term conservation practices so we can ensure sustainability and promote the Maryland farming industry for generations to come. This is a very meaningful day for us. We are continuing to push forward, building up policies that make sure that families like this and farms like this are going to be supported. You all are an engine for the state.”
The day began at the farm of Jason Shuebrooks in Sudlersville to highlight the importance of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation and Maryland Department of Agriculture conservation grants, including the cover crop program. The Maryland Board of Public Works recently approved 38 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation easements to preserve more than 4,000 acres of prime farmland — an investment of more than $19 million.
According to Holly Porter, executive director of the Delmarva Chicken Association, poultry is a $5 billion a year business on Delmarva. It employees 18,000 workers.
Shuebrooks said, “We are at 150,000 chickens all together. So that is 36,000 per house. I started grain farming when I was in 11th grade — 27 years. I started the poultry business 18 years ago. It is me and my two sons. They are part time because they are still in school. I have full-time guy and of course my dad helps with the grain side. Poultry has been great for my family. It is a good addition to the grain. It is a good opportunity for young farmers because it is a guaranteed income. It helps you buy land and pay for it.”
Shuebrooks has a 15-year debt service to pay for the chicken houses and is considering solar power for electrical needs. He raises six million pounds of chickens in his four houses a year.
He and his wife Jessica have four children: Willow, Summer, Wyatt and Sawyer. These kids will be the fifth generation to run the family farm.
Moore said, “The idea that generations and generations of families are involved in this kind of work, they have been a huge part of the growth of our state.”
Jenny Rhodes, who is the Queen Anne’s County agriculture agent and 10th generation farmer, was present for the governor’s visit.
“Farming is about families. Agricultural preservation easements is a forever protected. It can never be developed. It can only be used as farmland. The governor wanted to show that these farmers have used ag land preservation and are working with the state to preserve their farms forever,” Rhodes said.
There were lots of officials on the tour who were mingling with the farmers. Atticks focused on conservation and preservation.
“I’m excited to highlight the importance of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation and to have Gov. Moore see firsthand the value of this program,” Atticks said. “Kent and Queen Anne’s counties are exceedingly proud of the land preservation work being done.”
So, instead of strip malls and real estate developments, the bounty of the earth will continue to be produced. This is good for the family legacy of these farms, and it keeps the beauty of rural communities intact. As there are more and more people, there is more and more pressure on these farmers to sell their land to the highest bidder, whether it be an on-the-ground solar farm or a lucrative real estate deal.
Jessica Hackett, director of communications for Maryland Department of Agriculture, said, “Queen Anne’s County is pretty diverse as far as what it can showcase. Poultry is the number one ag industry here on the Eastern Shore. With the grain operations, it shows about land preservation. A lot of the farms we are going to are in the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation. Basically, the state purchases development rights from farmers to keep the farm from going into development. It keeps rural areas from being overdeveloped. I think the governor really sees agriculture as a very important part of the state.”
The tour continued with a stop at Crow Vineyards in Kennedyville, where owners Roy and Judy Crow discussed the importance of diversifying agricultural properties and expanding public knowledge of what farms do and making farm properties economically feasible.
At Crow Vineyards, a 365-acre working farm that grows grapes and raises angus beef, Judy Crow is the visionary. She even keeps a vision board to keep track of all of her ideas. It is also a bed and breakfast. They make several varieties of wine in massive shiny metal storage tanks. Thanks to social media, Crow Vineyards also attracts tourists from cities. They want to stay on a farm and sample some wine.
“Upstairs we have a tasting room that used to be Roy’s milking parlor. The winery used to be a dirt floor equipment check. The 1847 farmhouse needed an upgrade. It is full of family heirlooms now, and people say it is like staying at their grandmother’s. It is so important for people to feel like they are staying at a farm so they feel reconnected to the earth,” Crow said.
She and her husband Roy have 16 employees. She said that 15 years ago it was just Roy and a half time farmer.
“The vineyard has helped pull the farm into sustainability and profitability for the last 12 years. This is our land preservation. Nobody can build here. The farm is sustainable. The public depends on it now. People come visit us and learn about the grape growing process and how we raise cattle,” Crow said.
She gave the governor a gift basket of wine with his face on the label. She thanked Moore for serving Maryland wine at his inauguration. He laughed at seeing the label with his face on it and asked if they could put Atticks on one. Atticks laughed and said that wouldn’t sell.
Moore said to Crow, “One of the things I love about being with entrepreneurs and big dreamers is you all just see things that other people don’t see. And you are willing to put in the work and push forward. By the time other people see it, you have seen it years ago.”
Atticks, whose office is in Annapolis, said he cares about agriculture all over the state.
“Understanding ag is to come to understand the rural economy that drives everything on our Eastern Shore, Southern Maryland and Western Maryland,” Atticks said. “It is the farms and land preservation, and most important to me is the challenge that our farmers are facing with profitability. All the costs are rising and a lot of things are growing our market cap like commodity pricing. The governor is very interested in preserving and conserving this, but the best way to do it is to make it more profitable.”
He spoke of value-added opportunity, like a dairy farmer making yogurt or ice cream or a grain farmer being able to make rye whiskey. So, matching a farmer to their market and diversifying helps them not get stuck at the mercy of commodity prices in Chicago or New York. Even the troubles with farms in Ukraine have an effect on grain prices.
The next stop for the tour was at a fertilizer mixer and blender in Worton that Mathew Willard, Kent County director of operations for Willard Agri Service, calls plant nutrition products. They had mountains of white powder like nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium, sulfur and zinc that they transform into a spreadable liquid. All the raw materials were delivered by rail from the Port of Baltimore.
“Everything we do is field and soil specific. So we will go out out and do a soil test and determine what that soil is deficient in. We talk to that grower and see what their yield goals are. Nobody wants to waste money. So the farmer applies as little as possible,” Willard said.
The business is family-owned and operated and has 120 employees across Delmarva.
It costs about $1,000 an acre to grow corn. This customized approach offers farmers the best chance of a successful crop, Willard said. And farmers love to reduce risk. This kind of practical stinginess is also good for the environment.
The parade of black suburbans and a white bus stopped at Owings and Sons farm operation in Millington in Kent County. On owner Casey Owings’ truck it says, “Owings and Sons and Daughter.” His 12-year-old daughter Eleanor is part of the family business.
“The original name of our farm was ‘Owings and Sons’ because it was my grandfather and his two sons. But when my daughter was old enough to realize that didn’t include her, we had to make some changes to the name,” Owings said.
He also spoke of conservation and the extensive lengths he goes to follow preservation practices.
“We own 1,600 acres that is all easements or development rights, meaning that none of the farm will ever be developed. I could go down a long list of different conservation practices that we do here to make sure that nothing nutrient-wise ends up in the river. A lot of those programs are funded by the state or federal government,” Owings said.
The governor was there to hear about best practices and see some of them. Owings uses buffer zones, waterways, terraces, stormwater management ponds, pollinator habitat and the cover crop program, which he termed “the huge one.”
“I want people to know that we grow their food and try to do it in the healthiest way possible. I live here on the river and the Bay and we do everything to not adversely affect that in any way,” Owings said.
The day concluded at the farm of Ralph and April Whaley, a third generation farm family operating more than 14,000 acres spread across 80 farms in Queen Anne’s County. There was a chorus of laughter as one family member gave Moore an envelope. Inside was an invitation to come back to their wedding in August. Moore was also invited to come back for the corn harvest and to come and drive a combine.
Ralph said, “We till a lot of acres. It wears me out. I think the governor is truly dedicated to ag in the state of Maryland. I am really impressed by him wanting to learn everything and be a part of the ag business. It would be great if they weren’t so strict on regulations for the farm with the fertilizer. We don’t overdo. We do what our nutrient management plan calls for. We just want the right to farm. We are doing things like cover crops to suck up the nutrients in the winter time.”
Overall the tour touched on important issues like conservation, preservation and families making a living, but there was a light touch with the governor. Moore is an all star listener and question asker. There was a lot of laughter as he trudged through chicken houses and learned about farming on the Eastern Shore and this huge business the state is actively trying to protect. So far, Moore’s administration has dedicated $95 million for land preservation through the Maryland Department of Agriculture and the ag transfer tax.
