DENTON — An opportunity for small businesses is making funds available through Maryland Project Restore. At the heart of this program is a desire to fill vacant space with small businesses – space that was previously occupied but is now vacant due to the pandemic.
The program is through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development – with Caroline County Economic Development facilitating information on Project Restore.
Project Restore will provide two grant opportunities for businesses that plan on opening or expanding into previously vacant spaces: a Rental Assistance Grant up to $30,000 for one year for qualified small businesses and a Business Operations Grant of up to $250,000 per year, for two years, for qualified businesses.
For the Business Operations Grant, businesses that open or expand into previously vacant spaces are eligible for grants for two years.
"This applies for previously vacant spaces anywhere in Caroline County. When you read the Notice of Funding Availability, it may seem confusing about Tier 1 and Tier 2, Opportunity Zones," said Debbie Bowden, county director of Economic Development. "Just know that Caroline County is designated as Tier 1, so a business that sets up operations or expands into any previously vacant space in any area of the County could be eligible for the grant for two years."
The application should be online by Sept. 8.
Go to Project Restore (maryland.gov) for the latest information, many details are available in the Notice of Funding Availability. For specific questions, email the Maryland Department of Housing and community Development directly at dhcd.projectrestore@maryland.gov.
