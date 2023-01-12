CHESTERTOWN — Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. (KAH) and Chesapeake Neighbors are pleased to announce a partnership that will bring more affordable housing to Chestertown. Chesapeake Neighbors has purchased the vacant building at 423 High Street from KAH and intends to develop several affordable rental units on that property. Proceeds from this sale will allow KAH to make critical investments in home construction and financial literacy programs in 2023.


