CHESTERTOWN — Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. (KAH) and Chesapeake Neighbors are pleased to announce a partnership that will bring more affordable housing to Chestertown. Chesapeake Neighbors has purchased the vacant building at 423 High Street from KAH and intends to develop several affordable rental units on that property. Proceeds from this sale will allow KAH to make critical investments in home construction and financial literacy programs in 2023.
“Kent Attainable Housing is glad to partner with Chesapeake Neighbors to bring more affordable housing to Kent County residents,” said Taylor Frey, President of KAH. “KAH and Chesapeake Neighbors are great complimentary organizations, with KAH focused on creating homeownership opportunities in Kent County and Chesapeake Neighbors focused on developing affordable rentals across Maryland. We hope this is the beginning of a partnership that brings more housing to working families, and we’re glad to welcome Chesapeake Neighbors to Kent County.”
This is the second purchase of several new development and housing opportunities that Chesapeake Neighbors plans to unveil over the next year on the Mid-Shore. Chesapeake Neighbors currently owns and operates over 60 units throughout Maryland, with a goal of operating over 160 units by 2025.
“We are actively growing the number of affordable units we offer to the community. We are proud to support Chestertown with affordable housing, and we look forward to doing more for the community,” said Judi Olinger, Executive Director, Chesapeake Neighbors. “Over the next two years, we plan to bring an additional 40 units to market on the Mid-Shore. This is a critical step in making that happen.”
Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. constructs affordable homes and rehabilitates existing homes to sell to limited-income, hardworking families to enable them to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty. Its current projects include future homes in Chestertown and Butlertown. In 2022, KAH received the Maryland Sustainable Growth Award from the Maryland Department of Planning for its commitment and progress in advancing sustainable growth and conservation in Maryland.
Chesapeake Neighbors was founded in 2007 by The Arc Central Chesapeake Region as an independent organization creating safe, affordable, and accessible housing for people and families in need. What started with one house in Anne Arundel County has grown to over 60 owned and managed affordable, accessible, single, and multifamily units across Anne Arundel County and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
