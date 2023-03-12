ST. MICHAELS – Guyette and Deeter entered the fine sporting arms business with its inaugural firearms auction Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels. The one day sale included 386 lots of fine quality sporting arms and art that grossed a total of $2.84 million.
By all counts, the sale was a resounding success with more than a dozen auction records achieved. 73 of the lots offered brought $10,000 or more with two very rare and important shotguns from the Parker Company selling for over $100,000 each.
The auction started with an in-person crowd of more than 100 attendees, most who had traveled from outside of Maryland, that were eager to see how things might perform given the company’s new entry into this genre. Lot number 1, a superb A. Galazan 20ga Boss Action Shotgun, Serial Number 1 started the sale and immediately flew past its high estimate in a fierce bidding battle, finally settling at $51,000 against a pre-sale estimate of $27,500-$42,500 and that lot set the tone for the rest of the auction. Nearly 80% of the lots in this auction sold above their pre-auction high estimate. Other exceptional results seemed commonplace in the sale with a very rare Parker BHE Grade 28ga topping the charts at $126,000, and a VHE 410ga with its original case and paperwork selling at $102,000, both records for their type.
Guyette and Deeter has been world leaders in the auctioning of antique duck hunting decoys, fish spearing decoys, duck calls, and sporting art for nearly 40 years, so why has it taken so long to get into the auctioning of fine sporting arms?
“One of the early founders of the company that has become Guyette and Deeter, ran one of the largest firearms auction companies in the country,” said Jon Deeter, “so we always encouraged our clients to sell though him. Once he sold his business and retired, we decided it was time to participate in the space.”
Josh Loewensteiner, head of Guyette and Deeter’s Fine Sporting Arms division, said, “The general firearms auctions that offer nearly 4000 guns over a four-day marathon auction may only have 350 fine sporting arms to offer collectors. The rest of the items are pistols, canons, militaria, and self-defense arms, all great items, just not what we envision for our sales. Jon, Zac and I want to recreate the fine London gun auctions of the 1980s, where collectors of fine sporting guns can find exactly what they are looking for.”
Guyette and Deeter is now aggressively seeking high quality consignments of fine sporting arms for the September 2023 auction. The sale already includes a superb and rare Parker BHE Grade 28ga and other highly desirable collectible arms. To learn more about this sale, or to consign to it, email Guns@GuyetteandDeeter.com.
