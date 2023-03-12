ST. MICHAELS – Guyette and Deeter entered the fine sporting arms business with its inaugural firearms auction Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels. The one day sale included 386 lots of fine quality sporting arms and art that grossed a total of $2.84 million.


