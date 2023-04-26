EASTON — Rauch inc., an Easton-based engineering and architectural consulting firm, is pleased to announce Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio has joined their team to lead their Government Relations division.
In addition to government relations, Haddaway-Riccio will assist with strategic initiatives, business development and stakeholder engagement. Working with local governments will also be among her key responsibilities.
“We are excited and proud that Jeannie has joined the firm,” said Robert Rauch, president of Rauch inc. “Everyone on our team agrees that she will be an incredible addition and bring further excellence to the wide range of professional services our company provides.
“She will play an integral role in helping our clients find solutions to their environmental challenges,” Rauch said.
Haddaway-Riccio’s role will include assisting towns and counties with upgrading and replacing aging infrastructure with state-of-the-art technology and modern, sustainable infrastructure.
In addition to serving private clients, Rauch inc. serves as the town engineer for municipalities and counties throughout the Delmarva region. The firm has leveraged over $50 million in funding for local government projects which is an essential service, particularly for small and underserved communities.
Rauch inc. also provides project design and project construction management and inspection services for their clients and assists them with local and state permitting requirements.
Haddaway-Riccio has 20 years of experience in both the private and public sectors including Maryland’s legislative and executive branches of government. She served for 11 years as an elected official in the Maryland House of Delegates (District 37B) and served eight years in the Hogan Administration as Deputy Chief of Staff and, most recently as Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
“Throughout my professional career, I have prided myself in working closely with Maryland’s rural and urban communities,” Haddaway-Riccio said. “This new role provides me an opportunity to continue that important work by assisting local governments and local businesses with their environmental and economic development priorities. I look forward to working with this incredible team of professionals.”
Headquartered in Easton, Rauch inc. is a comprehensive project management and civil engineering firm with projects in the Delmarva Region and throughout the world. They offer a full suite of services including engineering, surveying, architecture and environmental services.
