WILMINGTON, Del — For more than 50 years Thomas Brady and his Stevensville-based design firm Thomas Brady & Associated Artists have provided display, design and production services to shopping centers, cities and universities throughout North America. Recently the company’s designs and papers, covering a period from 1985-2005, were donated to the Hagley Museum and Library in Wilmington, Delaware.
Hagley is one of the premier institutions in North America for the study of business, innovation, and industrial design. The Brady collection includes hundreds of original color renderings, concept sketches, fabrication drawings, business records and photos.
According to Kevin Martin, curator of archives at the Hagley Library, the Thomas Brady & Associated Artists collection is a “perfect fit with Hagley’s existing archives on 20th century design history. Mr. Brady’s collection will serve specific scholarly interests around design and commercial space and also document the evolution of business communications during a time of major changes that came with digital technology. We are thrilled to have the collection and look forward to making it available for research.”
The collection will be available to researchers once it has been processed by Hagley staff.
The Hagley Museum and Library collects, preserves and interprets the unfolding history of American enterprise. Opened in 1961, Hagley has been assisting authors, historians, filmmakers, genealogists and an assortment of content producers for over half a century.
