After three weeks of being closed due to “a series of unfortunate health issues,” Charlie’s & Shirley’s Barbershop, located at the corner of Love Point Road and Route 18, has re-opened. From the left; barbers Shirley Crook, Jennifer Thorne and Charlie Bronson are pictured. Charlie and Shirley opened the shop October 9, 1992. Crook said, “We want to thank our wonderful customers for their patience while they were out. We have the best customers in the world, and we feel so blessed!”
STEVENSVILLE — For nearly three and a half weeks in October, Charlie & Shirley’s Barbershop, in historic downtown Stevensville, unexpectedly closed. The barber shop first opened in October of 1992, under Charlie Bronson and Shirley Crook. It’s been a mainstay of haircuts for 30 years. Even with inflation, they’ve held their prices the same, at only $10 per haircut.
Of the unanticipated temporary closure, Crook said, “We had a series of unfortunate health issues that came all at once.” Charlie experience a “mild” heart attack almost on the anniversary date of the barbershop in early October. He was hospitalized in Easton for treatment, and while there, suffered several more heart attacks. He is recovering with Cardiac Rehab, and progressing. But it’s not known when he might return to the barber shop at this time.
Around the same time Crook suffered appendicitis, and had to have her appendix removed. It took her a few weeks to recover and she’s been working back at the shop, slowly regaining her strength.
The student barber, Jennifer Thorne, who has been with the barber shop nearly a year, working to get her certification, had to have a pacemaker for her heart during this same time, so all three barbers were out of commission, health wise. Thorne has since returned to join Crook. “It was certainly a series of unfortunate events,” Crook lamented.
But through the challenges of these unforeseen circumstances, Crook said they were more grateful than ever for their customers. “We wanted to tell them, thank you for being so understanding and patient for us to come back,” she said, “We have the greatest customers in the world! We are so blessed.”
Charlie & Shirley’s Barbershop is located at the corner of Route 18 and Love Point Road in downtown Stevensville.
