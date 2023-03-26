EASTON — A retail tool store chain that focuses on affordable tools has begun construction and will open a location Tuesday, March 28 in Easton.
Harbor Freight Tools will be located at 101 Marlboro Avenue. It’s the seventeenth store the Calabasas, California-based company will operate in Maryland and one of the more than 1,300 stores nationwide.
On Saturday, several employees could be seen inside the store working on stocking and arranging shelves.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Easton for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Harbor Freight’s senior vice president of real estate and construction Trey Feiler. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Easton area.”
The company has already done some hiring and projects the store could eventually bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal opportunities.
Spokesman Craig Hoffman said the good visibility, easy access, ample parking and the right square footage made the location ideal for Harbor Freight.
“This particular location, in the Easton Plaza, will be 16,200 square feet which is smaller than the so-called ‘big box’ stores in our category, and which we feel is a competitive advantage,” Hoffman said. “Many of our customers are professional trades workers who want to stop in, find what they need and then head out quickly to their job site or workshop. For other customers, this size makes it easier to browse and find our great deals.”
“We’re excited about this location in Easton because it will be our first in Talbot County,” Hoffman said of the Easton location that is 37 miles from the Salisbury location, and 26 and 38 miles respectively to the other nearest locations in Seaford and Dover, Delaware.
Hoffman said Harbor Freight works to offer customers a selection of quality tools and accessories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more.
The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a mail order company. Smidt bypassed resellers to purchase directly from factories, eventually passing the savings on to the customer.
The company opened its first store in 1980, and currently employs 25,000 associates and serves more than 40 million customers. The retail chain is actively growing, opening two new stores weekly.
“We consider ourselves to be one of the best places to work in the retail industry, with highly competitive pay, great benefits and the opportunity to advance in one of the fastest growing companies in retail,” Hoffman said.
Harbor Freight touts a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off. Interested applicants can search for any open jobs and apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Easton, MD.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.