Harrington named territory sales manager at SafeHouse

EASTON — SafeHouse LLC, a residential and commercial security company based out of Easton, on Jan. 4, named Brian Harrington a territory sales manager. Harrington, who has compiled 26 years of sales experience, will take over responsibilities spanning the Bay Bridge to Ocean City.
“I’m excited about joining SafeHouse, as we all have different skill sets that uniquely complement each other to form a complete team,” said Harrington. “We are a very progressive security company that is up-to-date with all the latest technology and are here to take things to the highest level in service and technology.”
Harrington was the sales manager for another residential and commercial security company from September 2006 to August 2020 and most recently served as a business development officer for Provident State Bank. He previously held posts as a marketing manager with Sysco and began his career as an account manager at Regina USA Inc. His degree is in business administration, earned in 1994 from Frostburg State University.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Brian as part of the SafeHouse team,” said SafeHouse Chief Executive Officer Dave Davis. “His 15 years of experience in the industry along with product knowledge will allow us to serve more of the Shore, along with providing our customers the very best in service.”
Harrington is also currently the president at Paradise Farms, served as president for the Chesapeake College Student Government Association and Grand National Waterfowl Association, and is active in the community within organizations such as Rotary, YMCA, Ironman, Ducks Unlimited, Parks and Recreation, and the Cambridge Business Professionals Group. At Frostburg, he was the pledge master for the Delta Chi fraternity.
An avid outdoorsman, Harrington enjoys boating, fishing and hunting. He resides in Dorchester County with his wife Jennifer, son Chase, daughter Kendall, and has a stepdaughter, Jenna Ausmussen.
“I’m a ninth-generation Dorchester County native, and I’m looking forward to helping residents, businesses, and communities secure and protect their interests,” said Harrington. “Customer service and client satisfaction were of the utmost importance to me as I built many longstanding personal and business relationships by providing the best service around.”
SafeHouse LLC is a locally owned and operated security company with offices in Easton and Cambridge. SafeHouse covers the Delmarva region and offers customers security, fire, access control and video surveillance technology. Call 410-673-1759 to learn more about Safehouse’s residential and commercial security solutions.
