EASTON — Easton Newman Field Airport has been awarded a more than $1.5 million grant to extend a runway.
Congressman Andy Harris, M.D., MD-01, the Acting Ranking Member of House Appropriations Agriculture Subcommittee, announced Thursday that the Department of Transportation has issued a discretionary grant award in the amount of $1,546,734 to construct and extend a runway at Easton Newman Field Airport as part of the airports safety improvement plan. Expanding the runway will provide an added measure of safety for both inbound and outbound air traffic as well as the runway maintenance crew, he said in a news release.
As one of only 84 national level airports, Easton Airport connects the First District as well as many local and statewide communities with access to national travel in multiple states, Harris added.
“I am very pleased to see that the Department of Transportation issued this discretionary grant award to improve and extend the Easton Newman Airport runway. This funding is necessary especially at a time when air travel has increased significantly due people traveling more as our lives get back to normal,” Harris said in a statement. “Extending the Easton Airport runway will also improve the general safety of all runway staff and I look forward to seeing the final completion of this project.”
The airport’s runway improvement plan was approved in 2018 and projects are ongoing. Background on the airport website states, “In the early 2000s, the Federal Aviation Administration updated their design standards for all the airports in the nation. The primary goals were to increase safety, decrease delays, comply with federal environmental standards and encourage innovative technologies that promote safety, capacity, and efficiency.”
As a result, Easton Airport recognized the need to increase the size of the runway safety area to ensure 1,000 feet existed at both ends of the primary runway. To accomplish this, the threshold of Runway 22 was displaced and the operational use of Runway 4 was restricted to only 4,775 feet.
In 2017, Talbot County, on behalf of the airport, purchased the adjacent property, formerly owned by Black and Decker, to allow the runway to shift and provide the required 1,000-foot safety area.
Easton Airport’s Runway Improvement Project is being done in phases and is expected to be complete by 2030. A number of projects are currently underway and must be completed before the new runway can be constructed, the website states.
