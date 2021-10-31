Hester Sachse joins Kent Cultural Alliance as deputy director

CHESTERTOWN — On Monday, Oct. 25, Hester Sachse embarked on her new career as the deputy director of the Kent Cultural Alliance.
“Hester brings a wealth of knowledge in arts management, and community and customer service to this position — and I know she will use all of that knowledge in service to the people of Kent County,” said John Schratwieser, director of the Kent Cultural Alliance. “I am excited and frankly, quite relieved, to have finally hired a second staff person.”
Originally from the Hudson Valley of New York, Sachse fell in love with Kent County as a student at Washington College, graduating in 2009 with a degree in theater.
Since then, she has worked in arts education, nonprofit management and hospitality, splitting time between Maryland and New York.
Sachse moved to Chestertown full time in 2015, finding a wonderful community and home on the Eastern Shore.
She is excited to advocate for artists who live and work in the Chestertown Arts and Entertainment District and throughout Kent County with her new position at the Kent Cultural Alliance.
An active theater artist, Sachse was the executive manager at Church Hill Theatre from 2017 to 2019. She also has worked behind the scenes and onstage in many local productions at the Garfield Center for the Arts, Church Hill Theatre and Washington College.
KCA Board President Jason Claire expressed excitement about Sachse’s arrival.
“The Board of the KCA welcomes Hester Sachse to the position of Deputy Director. Hester brings so much to the table and will be a fantastic addition to our staff. Through her management of the Chestertown Arts and Entertainment District and her direct work with artists from across Kent County, she will put her skills to work for the arts and culture sector,” Claire said.
In her role as deputy director, Sachse will act as the manager of both the Chestertown Arts and Entertainment District and the Kent Cultural Alliance’s upcoming visiting artist residency program to be launched — upon the completion of their new “old” home at 101 Spring Ave. — next fall.
She will be connecting with and supporting artists living and working here and those visiting from around the world.
“There is so much excitement in the air for KCA as we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnels of a pandemic (hopefully) and a fantastic new building focused on artistic and cultural engagement. The Board and I are thrilled to have Hester with us on this wonderful journey,” Schratwieser said.
The Kent Cultural Alliance serves the residents of Kent County supporting and creating inclusive artistic and cultural experiences designed to connect communities through shared conversations.
It is the vision of the Kent Cultural Alliance that all residents of Kent County engage in important civic and social conversation using artistic and cultural experiences as a conduit for connection.
Learn more about the Kent Cultural Alliance at www.kentculture.org.
