OXFORD — With over 400 recipes for flavors ready to go and with an expanding Scottish Highland Creamery Ice Cream empire growing, the owner was happy to cut the ribbon on his newest location right next to the Oxford Museum and The Oxford Town Park.
Around 30 well wishers stood between blue and white balloons to help keep the red ribbon taught on Friday, March 31. They stood in front of a fully remodeled Oxford Mews building. They shouted a count to three and the giant scissors flashed in the afternoon sun.
“We serve 20 flavors but we have over 400 that we rotate around. I like coffee Oreo right now,” said Owner Richard Leggett, who did the ribbon cutting.
In the hot months his staffing needs expanding.
“During the summer we have around 30 and a full-time team of four. We make ice cream every day from scratch and in the summer we have scoopers rotating in. Plus we have the coffee shop, Oxford Social, so it is busy. We do sell in a few wholesale partners like Emily’s Produce, Town and Country Liquors, Chesapeake Seafood and the Tilghman Island Country Store,” said Leggett.
He also keeps in contact with the former owner and kilt-lover Victor Barlow. He comes back and helps as well. Scottish Highland Creamery is also keeping its old location on Tilghman Street.
They are trying a new ice cream concept at that familiar window by the marina.
“We will serve a special soft serve ice cream that we are making with our special recipes. So for people that come in off the water on the boats or at the restaurant, they can have what we call Scottish Highland Creamery Express Softserve. And all year round they can come to our main store,” he said.
There is another new item in their arsenal. They are making ice cream cakes for special events. On top of all of this, there is their newly remodeled building in the heart of Oxford.
“We also put an addition on the back, a two-story with four apartments. We have taken an old historic building and brought it back to life. It really is kind of a crown jewel in the town,” he said.
He is willing to go a long way for the ice cream life, but only so far.
“I will not wear a kilt. You will not see my legs in a kilt soon,” said Leggett.
They will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.