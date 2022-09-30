EASTON — Magnolia Manor, a historic mansion on the Tred Avon River, is undergoing an interior redesign with the help of Easton business, Bountiful Home. Carol Wheeler, lead interior designer, has taken on the project, focusing on the living room, the screened porch, and the outside patio. These spaces have been redecorated with new furniture and accents that reflect and highlight Magnolia Manor’s historical architectural character.
“My goal was to make an inviting space to welcome any guest that would walk through Magnolia Manor,” said Wheeler. “We brightened up the venue by updating the traditional pieces with a more updated and inviting look. We used lighter blues and grays, creating an airy and vibrant feel. The furnishings are still in keeping with the history of the Manor, but with a fresh transitional twist.”
Magnolia Manor is one of only a few residentially commissioned asymmetrical villa-style houses designed by Richard Upjohn, the British-born American architect associated with the Gothic Revival movement in the United States in the 1880s. A common feature of the Gothic Revival style is the pointed arch, which can be seen in the windows and roof gables of the Manor. Another hallmark is the decorative bargeboard seen along the trim of the gables, with intricate, wooden designs. The interior contains a chandelier from Paris and a fireplace found in Italy.
As an award-winning wedding and special event venue, the Magnolia Manor team said they wished to create a welcoming and beautiful space for their guests that makes a statement every time people visit.
Kristina Carson of Magnolia Manor said she is “thrilled with the new updates to the space and how the new furniture and accents brighten up the rooms, while still looking as though they belong in the early 19th century.”
