OXFORD — The historic Robert Morris Inn here was placed up for sale for an undisclosed price on Thursday, June 10.
Officially founded in 1683 its billed as the oldest Inn in America. The two story Inn, has been owned by Mark Salter and Ian Fleming for the past 11 years. The two will continue to operate the Inn while it is on the market.
“I have loved every moment of the past eleven years, driving to the Inn each day through stunning Talbot County countryside,” Salter said. “Working daily with my team for our loyal customers has been a great joy, as has the relationships I have built with many local watermen and farmers.”
However, after 11 years, Fleming and Salter said, it's the right time to pass the Inn on to someone that can expand its assets while protecting the property’s charm and history.
The Robert Morris Inn, sitting at the corner of Morris Street and Strand and adjacent to the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry, is an example of the history captured in Oxford's downtown facades—and a prospective model for the evolution of the town in the near term.
Built circa 1710, the oldest portion of the Robert Morris Inn served as the residence of Robert Morris, father to Robert Morris, Jr., known as the financier of the American Revolution, and a prominent merchant himself.
The property has retained much of its original character, while the expansions over the years are indicative of the time periods in which they were added. An Elizabethan staircase leads to the guest rooms; handmade nails and 14-inch beams hold up white oak flooring upstairs, while patrons walk on Vermont slate in the Inn's dining room.
While the property is marketed for sale, Mark and Ian will continue to operate the full-service inn, restaurant and tap house, and look forward to welcoming returning and first-time visitors to their slice of paradise in Oxford.
The Robert Morris Inn is presented by Bob Greenlee and Ross Benincasa of SVN | Miller. To learn more, call 443-390-2600 or visit properties.svn.com/robertmorris.
