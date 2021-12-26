Ken Island Heritage Society President Jack Broderick, left, shakes hands with Bill Hufnell, of Bay Point Wealth, which purchased the historic former Stevensville Bank. Hufnell has converted the back board room of the bank for client meetings and is continuing the preserve the front of the former bank as a historic site, managed by Heritage Society.
The front lobby of the historic former Stevensville Bank as it appears today with its more than 100-year-old vault open for the public to see. The bank was listed in 1983 with the National Register of Historic Places.
STEVENSVILLE — The Kent Island Heritage Society and Bay Point Wealth, a wealth management firm, led by managing member Bill Hufnell, have jointly announced Hufnell’s purchase of the property and building of the former Stevensville Savings Bank of Queen Anne’s County, which was formed in 1903. The bank building itself opened in 1909 and was the only bank on Kent Island at the time. It closed in 1959.
In 1983, the building was registered with the National Registry of Historic Sites in Maryland and has since been under the care of the Kent Island Heritage Society, open once a month between April and November each year prior to the pandemic. The bank had previously been owned by the Martsellar family of Love Point, which had an arrangement of KI Heritage Society to care for and display the bank as a historic site in downtown Stevensville.
Bay Point Wealth is a full-service fiduciary firm providing guidance to individuals and business owners regarding their financial planning, taxes and investments. It has local Eastern Shore clients. With offices also in North Carolina and Florida, Hufnell is expanding his office here. He comes recommended by the Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce, where he has conducted a number of online seminars and discussions.
The firm will maintain and operate a modern financial planning office in the rear of the bank in the old board room, while the Heritage Society will continue operate and show the front part of the bank as a preserved historic site.
Hufnell, who resides just on the other side of the Bay Bridge near Sandy Point State Park with his wife, Chris, said, “We spend most of our personal time on Kent Island. We happened to be crossing the street to get dinner at Amalfi Coast when we saw the for-sale sign in the window of the bank. Locating our office at a former bank was an ‘after-thought.’ I’m not that creative of a thinker, that symbolically, our new office is inside a former historic bank — though it makes a lot of sense!”
He added, “It’s a beautiful building and it is a very important part of the history of Stevensville.”
Hufnell praised KI Heritage Society President Jack Broderick.
Broderick said, “We are impressed with Bill Hufnell’s commitment to preserve the historic integrity of the old Stevensville Bank and to work in partnership with us to keep this important part of our Kent Island Heritage alive for future generations to appreciate.”
