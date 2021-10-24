CAMBRIDGE — Governor Larry Hogan commended local restaurant Ocean Odyssey for 35 years of business when he dropped in for lunch on Monday, Oct. 18, in Cambridge.
The restaurant was opened in 1986 by Roy and Barbara Todd and is currently owned and operated by their son Travis Todd and his longtime friend Ian Campbell.
Hogan, joined at lunch by Maryland Department of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, said the sandwich he ordered for lunch was “very good,” confirming the menu’s claim that the Bay on a Bun (includes fried blue cat fish, soft crab and oysters) was officially, “the best sandwich in America.”
The restaurant was a natural extension for the Todd family, whose seafood roots extend back to the crab picking plant opened by Travis’s grandfather, Bradye Todd in 1947 in Crocheron, an operation still in operation into the mid 1990s. The Crocheron picking operation is depicted on the side of the restaurant painted by local artist Mike James.
Todd rejoined the family business, initially on a temporary basis that turned into a long-term proposition.
Todd was drawn back to the Eastern Shore by the “magnetism” of the area and the “friendships around here,” he said. He saw one of those connections turn into a partnership with chef and restauranteur Ian Campbell in 2019.
The two made some changes and upgrades, including adding an outdoor dining area and turning a portion of the crab picking facility, formerly located in a section of the restaurant, into additional dining space.
“We’re on our path; there’s quite a bit of evaluation for what diners are looking for,” said Todd. “We’ll do our best to be what is needed.”
Growing up at the restaurant and working his way through the ranks, starting by washing dishes as a teen, gave Todd, “A sense of respect for our crew members.”
The restaurant business has taught other lessons: “It’s strengthened my resolve — there’s no excuse to stop,” he said. “You have to get up and go.”
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.