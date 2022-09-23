A Hyundai Ioniq hybrid-electric vehicle is shown at the New York International Auto Show. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wants federal EV and hybrid tax credits extended to more foreign models. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Sept. 22 that Japan’s Kanagawa Science Park business incubator will parter with Maryland’s Global Gateway Initiative, a state economic development program that offers international businesses assistance by connecting them with local accelerators and incubators.
Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan, who was born in Korea, toured CHA Gangnam Women's Hospital, which is renowned for its OB/GYN and fertility center, on Sept. 20.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wants the Biden administration to extend federal tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to more European and Asian electric vehicles.
The White House-backed program offers tax credits, as much as $7,500, to electric vehicles — but only those vehicles that are manufactured or assembled in North America.
Hogan said the excludes as much as 70% of the electric and hybrid models in the current marketplace.
The Maryland Republican highlighted the issue during an economic development trip to South Korea and Japan. Hogan also wrote Biden on Sept. 20 pressing for foreign electric vehicles to be includes in the tax
“I appreciate and share your priority to bring greater manufacturing capability and supply chain stability to the United States’ domestic market,” wrote Hogan, an anti-Trump Republican who is looking at a 2024 presidential run. “However, I am troubled by your administration’s decision to double down on trade policies favored by former President Trump that threaten American jobs and ultimately raise prices for American consumers. While ‘onshoring’ is rightly our priority, ‘friendshoring’ is an essential component of strengthening economic ties among the free world and combating dependence on Chinese goods.”
Hogan said the issue was brought up by South Korean leaders during the state trip to Asia this month.
He points to U.S. manufacturing and job investments by Hyundai and other foreign automakers. He worried the exclusionary tax credits will impede electric and hybrid vehicle sales and discourage foreign direct investment in the U.S.
Hyundai recently announced a $5.5 billion investment in Georgia, Other foreign automakers — including Honda, Toyota, BMW, Kia and Volkswagen — also have manufacturing and other production operations in the U.S.
In his letter, the governor calls for the Biden administration to take executive actions on the matter.
“I understand that the IRA was fast-tracked in an election year environment and there is unlikely to be any legislative changes with just seven weeks until the midterm election. However, I am confident that there are actions the executive branch can and should take to address our allies’ concerns including delayed implementation, regulatory modification and development of waivers,” Hogan said.
