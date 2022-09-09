Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will head to South Korea and Japan for an economic development mission.
The governor’s trip to Asia runs from Sept. 12 to 24.
“Our very first overseas trade mission in 2015 included stops in Korea and Japan, and we are proud that for the final economic development mission of our administration, we are further strengthening ties with our partners in Asia,” said Hogan in a statement. “For eight years, our administration has worked to expand partnerships with key allies, and I have no doubt that this mission will result in new opportunities for cultural and economic exchanges.”
Hogan, who is term limited and will leave office in January, will be accompanied by First Lady Yumi Hogan, Jimmy Rhee, Special Secretary of Small, Minority, & Women Business Affairs, and senior officials from the Maryland Department of Commerce. The governor first announced this trade mission at the Korea-U.S. Investment Cooperation Forum in June. This will be the seventh and final overseas economic development mission for Gov. Hogan, the governor’s office said.
Hogan is an anti-Trump Republican who is pondering a 2024 run for president.
The trip to Korea will include stops in Seoul and the Jeju Province including expanded cooperation related to tourism, agriculture and Maryland’s Global Gateway Initiative.
The latter is an effort hatched by the governor to increase foreign direct investment in Maryland’s economy.
Yumi Hogan was born in South Korea. The governor will meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Gov. Hogan will also lead a delegation to Tokyo and will also meet with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and other officials while in Japan.
