Holland of Phat Daddy's BBQ receives AT&T Black-Owned Business Award

CHESTERTOWN — Giving back to the community and making good barbecue are two things that William Holland is known for.
The owner of Phat Daddy’s BBQ catering company, which has expanded to include popular eatery “The Shack” on Spring Street in Chestertown, was recognized by AT&T on Feb. 26 with its Black-Owned Business Award for the Mid-Atlantic region.
Holland received a check for $2,500 and a business mentoring session with AT&T business leaders.
When asked what it meant to him to receive the award, Holland said it was an affirmation of all the hard work he has put into his business.
From barbecuing ribs in his driveway 20 years ago to opening his own restaurant during a pandemic, Holland always has been dedicated to the craft of barbecue.
“I’m so grateful and thankful for the opportunity to get this award. It’s not just about Phat Daddy’s BBQ, it’s about having a dream and sticking to it. I’ve had rainy days where I didn’t make any money. I just never gave up,” he said in a phone interview Feb. 28.
The idea for the award came from Betsy Francis, vice president and general manager of AT&T’s Mid-Atlantic market.
At the presentation Feb. 26 at Phat Daddy’s BBQ Shack, Francis said she wanted a way to highlight Black-owned businesses and all they do in support of the community during Black History Month. She asked her employees to nominate Black-owned businesses that met the criteria.
After reviewing 20 nominations, Francis chose Phat Daddy’s.
“This business stood out to me because of William’s support of the community. It just felt right and being here it feels even more right,” Francis said.
Pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, and hushpuppies aren’t why Aric Carney nominated Holland.
Carney, who is the public safety and healthcare liaison for AT&T’s Mid-Atlantic market, met Holland 10 years ago when both worked in direct sales for a cable company. Carney said what stuck out was Holland’s desire to support the community.
About two years ago, when their paths crossed, Holland offered to cater a free meal for Immanuel Apostolic Church in Dover, Delaware, where Carney serves as pastor.
“He said, ‘I would like to bless your church with a free dinner.’ Here is a guy who lives a state away from me and he wants to bless me for the community,” said Carney.
The free dinner has not happened yet due to COVID protocols, but it has not been forgotten.
“When I called him (Holland) to get his email address for the nomination form, he said to me, ‘I still want to give you dinner for the church.’”
Both men said that when Carney called Holland about the nomination, Holland cried.
“That day he (Carney) called me I literally did every portion of the restaurant myself. I was answering phones, waiting tables, cooking, washing dishes. I did it all. I just broke down crying when he told me I was nominated,” Holland said. “It is just a little bit more gas in the tank to keep me moving forward.”
Carney was given the honor of telling Holland that he won. And again, Holland cried.
“I got the call and I just immediately got emotional. I called him during lunch hour, and he got emotional again. It was amazing, and humbling, and I was honored to give him that news,” said Carney.
Serving the community and giving back is what Holland does.
In November, he hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner at his restaurant for anyone who wanted to attend. With the help of friends and family, Holland cooked 85 turkeys and fed about 125 people that day, he said.
Holland also has been known to open the restaurant doors early and stay open late for the crews clearing the roads during inclement weather.
His generosity does not stop there.
On Sundays, Holland gives away any leftover food to those in need.
“We try to cook fresh every day … on Sunday I take what is left and offer it to the homeless community. They come in and fix themselves a plate and have a meal,” he said.
That’s not enough for Holland, who wants to help future chefs, caterers, pit masters and business owners.
“Any young man who comes in that has a desire to have a catering company or a food truck, anybody that comes in that wants to get their business started in the food industry, my door is wide open. I will help you,” he said.
Holland said he is looking forward to the mentoring that AT&T is offering.
While he hasn’t decided what he will do with the $2,500 award, he does know who he wants to thank.
“I just want to thank Chestertown and the community for all their support. It is so overwhelming, and I am so grateful,” he said.
