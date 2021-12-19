CAMBRIDGE — Hoopers Island Oyster Co. recently unveiled the 5th edition Chesapeake Heritage Oyster Tin design. Managing Partner Ricky Fitzhugh commissioned artist Mona Pennypacker to create the original watercolor titled “Oyster Watch” which features an image of Baylor — a yellow lab owned by hatchery technician Allison Fitzhugh — at the aquaculture company’s Crocheron nursery.
“We are proud to again offer a unique design showcasing our pristine Dorchester County locations and flagship oyster brand for this fifth collectible tin,” said Fitzhugh. “Whether you love oysters, dogs, or the Chesapeake, it’s a beautiful work of art and a great expression of Eastern Shore culture.”
The 2021 design features hues of pale-yellow highlighting Hoopers’ “Chesapeake Gold Oysters” and Baylor’s straw-colored coat. The lab and oyster are surrounded by soft shades of green and blue illustrating the low-lying marshes, open waterways and shore landscape.
Senior VP Chris Wyer, who created the heritage tin program in 2017, said Hoopers will make a donation to Baywater Animal Rescue — a no-kill animal welfare organization — for every tin sold.
Baywater Animal Rescue opened its doors as the Animal Welfare League of Dorchester County in 1947. It is the Humane Society of Dorchester County and the leading no-kill animal welfare organization on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, helping people and homeless animals for over 70 years.
“We are proud that Hooper’s Island Oyster Company has chosen to honor our organization with their 2021 commemorative oyster tins,” said Baywater board President Tom Divilio. “Being recognized by them for our work throughout the Mid-Shore means a great deal to us.”
For the fifth year running, Hoopers oyster tins are being fabricated at Maryland-based Independent Can Company in Belcamp. Founded in 1929, Independent Can is a world leader in the manufacturing of specialty metal packaging and metal lithography.
“Independent Can Company would not be in business today without the seafood industry and the hard-working watermen we supported from the 1930s through the middle 1980s,” said Rick Huether, president and CEO of Independent. “Seafood (oysters, clams, crabmeat) was 80+ percent of our business, even as late as the middle 1970s. The Chesapeake Bay has provided my family and thousands of businesses a livelihood unlike anywhere else in the United States.” We need to cherish the Bay and continue to clean up our waterways for future generations.”
The 2021 tins are $30. To order in advance and select shipping or pick up options, visit: www.hoopersisland.com/shop/oyster-tins. Previous editions of the Heritage Tins have sold out.
For information call 410-397-3664 or email info@hoopersisland.com.
