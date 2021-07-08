EASTON — University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton has unveiled a renovated and modernized cafeteria.
The traditional cafeteria has been replaced by Easton Marketplace featuring more grab-and-go options as well as new displays, a lemonade stand and “coffee destination.”
The marketplace renovations were done in conjunction with Morrison Healthcare.
“Thanks goes out to our Food and Nutrition Services team for all their hard work in making these changes happen and in providing excellent food service to our patients, staff and visitors every day,” said Ken Kozel, president and CEO of UM Shore Regional Health in a statement. “These team members play a key role in the hospital’s ability to provide exceptional care to our patients by offering warm, nourishing meals and smiling faces to their loved ones and family members. This cafeteria renovation project is an important element in our commitment to enhancing the visitor experience at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton.”
The Marketplace at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton is located on the first floor of the hospital.
“The transformation from cafeteria to marketplace was done with one of Morrison Healthcare’s cultural beliefs in mind: Retail Excellence, which means anticipating and delivering a great hospitality experience for our guests,” said Bjorn Verduijn, director of food and nutrition services for Morrison Healthcare.
