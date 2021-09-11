CHESTERTOWN — University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown has begun phasing out intensive care unit services and around-the-clock respiratory coverage following its designation as a Maryland Rural Hospital.
“This is part of a multi-year transition presented to the community and local leaders during a series of public meetings in the spring of 2021,” said Trena Williamson, regional director of communications and marketing for UM Shore Regional Health, in an email.
The phaseout of these services began earlier this year.
During a COVID-19 update presentation to the Kent County Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 24, Kent County Health Officer William Webb said that there were no longer beds in an ICU at the Chestertown hospital.
He said those beds have been moved to UM Shore Medical Center at Easton.
“The ICU beds have been phased out following months of an average daily census levels of only one patient, and on some days no patients,” Williams said in her email, adding that UM Shore Regional Health is advancing UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s transition to a critical access hospital “by investing in new services aimed at addressing the needs of the community.”
“This is a new and innovative approach of addressing critical care patients in a rural setting by bringing trained critical care physicians and nurse experts to a designated hospital in order to care for and stabilize critical care patients as needed,” Williamson wrote.
Despite the phasing out of ICU beds and around-the-clock respiratory coverage, the incident command teams at UM Shore Regional Health and parent provider University of Maryland Medical System have been reactivated because of the potential for another surge in COVID-19 patients due to the Delta variant.
Williamson said these teams will utilize plans developed and honed during the past 18 months of the pandemic to ensure readiness.
“The hospitals at Chestertown and Easton will continue to treat COVID-19 patients,” she wrote.
