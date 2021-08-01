CHESTERTOWN — “We did it, we did it,” Dr. Jerry O’Connor said recently on a sunset cruise on the Packet celebrating the accomplishments of the Save Our Hospital campaign.
“It took six years — almost six years — to do this, but we allowed our community to fight for and be heard, to maintain inpatient beds, as well as surgical services and other services here at the hospital,” he said Wednesday, July 21.
O’Connor was referencing the Save Our Hospital campaign, which can be traced to January 2016 when more than 500 people attended a meeting in the Chestertown firehouse to protest a plan to eliminate inpatient services at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
He and other leaders of the Save Our Hospital campaign were joined by Chestertown Mayor David Foster and all four council members, business leaders and friends of the hospital for a two-hour cruise down the Chester River.
The event celebrated the accomplishments of the campaign and was the occasion to officially announce the change in name to Support Our Hospital.
Plus, the two newest members of the hospital’s administrative team were introduced: Dennis Welsh, vice president for rural health transformation and executive director of the UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, and Lara Wilson, director of rural health care transformation.
“This is a community hospital to serve our community, and that’s what we’d like to maintain and sustain,” O’Connor said of the model of rural health care.
UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown is the first state-sanctioned rural hospital in Maryland.
“As of today … our little grassroots group is no longer ‘Save the Hospital,’ it’s ‘Support the Hospital,’” Dr. Michael Peimer said.
This comes after years of work both on the Eastern Shore and at the General Assembly in Annapolis, with support from community members and state legislators.
Peimer welcomed Welsh and Wilson.
“We’re really hopeful that with you guys at the helm that you’ll be a great improvement for the health care delivery to the people of our wonderful community,” Peimer said.
Welsh said he started out in “bigger city health care” before getting into rural health care in Maine.
“I found a passion for rural health care,” Welsh said. “When I think of rural health care, I think how important these rural hospitals are. … These rural hospitals are there, they serve the community, and they serve it 24 hours a day, sometimes in the happiest times of peoples’ lives and sometimes in the saddest times.”
Wilson also has a background in rural health care. She was the executive director of the Maryland Rural Health Association in Centreville for six years before taking the position in Chestertown.
“I know all of you care really deeply about the community and about the health of the community, and I just hope that we can develop partnerships and work together and be creative for the health and the wellness of everybody,” she said.
