BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), which has hospitals on the Eastern Shore and throughout the state, has established a new $15 per hour minimum wage.
The baseline pay level results in a pay increase for approximately 1,500 workers throughout the hospital system.
“Investing in our team members is an investment in our future and in our communities,” said Mohan Suntha, M.D., president and CEO of UMMS. “We are committed to providing equitable pay for our team members and investing in the people who carry out our mission every day. Our System has embarked upon a very purposeful effort to become a destination employer for top talent by fostering an engaged, inclusive and diverse workforce.”
The minimum wage increase is effective with the pay period that began Sept. 12. and “is applicable for all full and part-time team members who are not represented by a union,” UMMS said in a statement.
“The decision to increase our minimum hourly wage is just one step in a broader, ongoing effort to ensure we are constantly evaluating team member compensation and making adjustments where necessary,” said Kate McCann, senior vice president and chief human resource officer for UMMS. “We understand the need to continuously evolve our practices to attract and retain the absolute best talent for our system and will continue to do so.”
The state minimum wage is currently $11.75 per hour in Maryland. A $15 per hour wage translates to $31,200 annually for a full-time worker.
UMMS operates University of Maryland Shore Regional Health which operates hospitals and medical centers in Easton, Chestertown and Cambridge.
