SALISBURY — Health company Humana Inc. is expanding its footprint in Maryland and, for the first time, offering Humana Medicare Advantage plans to beneficiaries living in counties on the Eastern Shore. The Humana Honor plan, currently available only in the western area of the state, also will be available to residents living on the Shore.
Residents of eight counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore can select from the new 2022 Humana plans during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period, or AEP, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, for coverage that begins Jan.1, 2022.
In addition, for all Humana 2022 MA plan members with a COVID diagnosis, there is $0 copay for testing, treatment, vaccinations and 14 days of home-delivered meals (up to 28 meals).
“We’re excited to expand our affordable health plan offerings to Medicare beneficiaries on the Eastern Shore,” said Mike Bowersox, Humana’s Mid-Atlantic Medicare president. “At Humana, we design our plans with whole person health care in mind, which means many of our Medicare offerings include dental, hearing and vision, fitness benefits and a wellness rewards program, and offer in-network access to most major hospital systems.”
The eight counties where Humana is expanding its Humana Medicare Advantage plans include: Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot and Wicomico.
New Medicare plan options
For 2022, Humana’s new Medicare Advantage options for Shore residents include the $0 premium PPO Humana Honor plan. In addition to comprehensive dental coverage, the Humana Honor plan features plan benefits including a $50 Part B premium reduction, transportation, a quarterly $75 over-the-counter allowance, and vision and hearing coverage.
While this plan is an option for all people with Medicare, it is designed to complement VA health care coverage by covering health care services at non-VA (civilian) facilities and including dental coverage. Because some veterans may prefer prescription drug coverage through their VA benefits, the Humana Honor plan does not include prescription drug coverage. Veterans can choose from any of the Medicare Advantage plan options in their area.
Humana’s Medicare Advantage plans, including Humana Honor plans, all are recommended by USAA.
In addition to the Humana Honor plan, Humana is introducing a premium PPO Medicare Advantage plan that includes prescription drug coverage in these counties.
Most Humana Medicare Advantage plans also include:
• SilverSneakers, which provides memberships at participating fitness centers, and access to classes designed with the Medicare beneficiary in mind.
• Go365, a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps toward healthy behaviors, like receiving recommended wellness screenings, flu shots, and other healthy activities.
• Humana Well Dine, which provides nutritious meals to eligible Medicare members recovering from an inpatient stay in a hospital or skilled nursing facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.