GRASONVILLE — After more than 60 years of providing local seafood to Kent Island residents under family management, Hunter’s Seafood is under new ownership by Stevensville locals Joseph “Joe” and Kimberly Guy.
The original Hunter’s Seafood started as a small family business providing bushels of fresh crabs from the Eastern Shore all the way up to Philadelphia, PA based out of a shed adjacent to the family home.
But the new owner is no stranger to small family business either. For 15 years, Guy, along with his cousin Clint have been owners of Three Guys Roofing and Remodeling; their services span from the Eastern Shore to Edgewater.
Guy purchased the property in March of this year from Jerry Hunter, the former owner of Hunter’s Seafood, hoping to to move the base of operations for their roofing business into the rental house that is adjacent to the seafood building.
After consulting with Hunter, and realizing the business also came with the property, Guy agreed to keep the seafood shop running.
“He didn’t want to see the business fizzle away,” Guy said. “I agreed to keep it going as long as the Hunters agreed to be my friends and help me, which we are.”
The business reopened on Mothers Day, and Guy said that he is in “regular” communication with the Hunters, asking Hunter and his daughter Michelle questions about the business and even getting cooking tips.
Guy said that everything about the business is the same, keeping old menu items and the original design of the building; however, they added a giant mural of a crab on the front to coincide with the original signage that remains untouched, in addition to renovating the electricity and plumbing that was out of date.
“I didn’t see any need to change the name, [the Hunters] built a pretty good foundation here and their customers were very loyal people,” he said. “[The Hunter’s] wanting to keep it open made me want to keep it theirs, they were the seafood people and I am learning from them.”
Guy said that he is still receiving catch from the local watermen and catchers that the Hunters supported, and though he has made a few more contacts within the community, they all source out to the original suppliers.
For menu items, customers can still receive all of their local, fresh catch, but they might be surprised to see a few lunch items such soups and lunch combos that include wings, crab cakes, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, onion rings, french fries, fried fish, and soft shell crab sandwiches.
Guy said they also continue to work with Amanda William’s, the Hunters’ granddaughter and owner of The Waterman’s Wife, to keep seafood salads in stock at their location.
He and his wife Kimberly noted they have been receiving a lot of positive feedback from the community.
Long-time resident and neighbor Molly Skinner, who knows the Guy family personally, said that she is happy and excited that Hunter Seafood will continue to provide local seafood to the Kent Island area and to see the new owners continue on a legacy on the island.
“We want to thank the customers and the community for the support in the change; everybody has been very welcoming,” Kimberly and Joe Guy said.
