Guy Family

From left: Clinton Smith, Joe Guy’s cousin; Guy’s daughter Kara; Joe Guy, new owner of Hunter’s Seafood; and Guy’s son Mason stand outside Hunter Seafood on Aug. 11 in front of the crab painting that greets both new and existing customers at the front of the building.

GRASONVILLE — After more than 60 years of providing local seafood to Kent Island residents under family management, Hunter’s Seafood is under new ownership by Stevensville locals Joseph “Joe” and Kimberly Guy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.