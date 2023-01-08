GRASONVILLE — Hyatt Place Kent Narrows officially opened its doors Dec. 29 to guests and the local community with the brand new 120-room property located at 3028 Kent Narrows Way South, Grasonville, joining Fisherman’s Village on the Chesapeake Bay in Kent Narrows. Co-developed by Schulz Development and Harvey, Hanna & Associates, the new Hyatt Place is operated by TKo Hospitality Management.
Located in the heart of the Fisherman’s Village, the Hyatt Place Kent Narrows and Marina offers spectacular waterfront views from guest room balconies and public spaces making it the perfect place to enjoy the Chester River, Eastern Bay, and Kent Narrows’ active marina community and other nearby waterfront destinations. The property also features a 5,000 square foot conference center, heated indoor pool, bar, modern fitness center and 44-slip marina with direct access to the waterfront village deck, piers, docks and recreational amenities.
The Schulz family and their various business entities have been operating at the Narrows for generations. Popular landmarks of the Schulz family businesses include Fisherman’s Inn and Fisherman’s Crab Deck.
“We are excited to partner with hotel development professional like Harvey, Hanna & Associates and TKo Hospitality,” said Jody Schulz of Schulz Development. “We look forward to collaborating with their wealth of experience and industry knowledge in making Hyatt Place in Kent Narrows the premier destination hotel for Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Chesapeake Bay Region.”
TKo Hospitality President and COO Vince DiFonzo was equally excited for the partnership and the opportunity to continue to expand the brand.
“We are experienced with managing franchise and independent hotels, including several Hyatt branded properties,” DiFonzo said. “We have successfully managed and operated the award-winning Hyatt Place Dewey Beach in Delaware, Hyatt House Lewes/Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Hyatt Place Ocean City/Oceanfront, Maryland, and the Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Allentown, PA.”
The Hyatt Place Kent Narrows offers complimentary breakfast for guests with four hot meal choices and 15 cold choices, “The Market” serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night, “The Placery” featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails and light fare menu options, and “Necessities,” a program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow, or enjoy for free, and free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel.
Hyatt Place Kent Narrows General Manager Bill Dougherty said, “We want this our location to be ‘an experience’ not only for an overnight stay, but to serve as a hub for travel and sightseeing to Annapolis, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. We can arrange wedding receptions here, through packages offered, special arrangements with our village restaurants — if your party wants to have a crab feast, we have Fisherman’s Crab Deck right next door! Also, cruise and fishing party arrangements can be made right here from the hotel.”
Schulz added, “This hotel started with a dream our family had 11 years ago. My father, (the late Oscar “Sonny” Schulz) wanted this to happen. I wish Pop had been here to see the completion of this.”
Sonny Schulz, a lifelong leader in Queen Anne’s County, former county commissioner, the first Kent Island American Legion Commander when it was founded, and a founding member of the KI Elks, Lodge 2576, in Stevensville, passed away four years ago. He and his late wife, Betty Thomas Schulz, were very active throughout the county in charitable causes, including the Chesterwye Foundation for adults with developmental disabilities.
Of the 120 rooms, seven are handicap accessible, two of those with roll-in showers. The hotel has four floors, the higher you go in the hotel, the more spectacular the views. Rooms are on the top three levels.
Prices for rooms vary greatly with seasonal changes and weekend pricing. Doughtery said, “Now (the winter months) is the least expensive time of the year. Mid-week, you can get a room for as low as $120 per night — up to $350 a night for one of our suites. Our weekend prices are higher. When the busy season arrives, prices are still higher.”
A grand opening is planned for early spring, said TKo Hospitality President Vince DiFonzo. An official ribbon cutting and live band is planned for the celebration.
Kent Narrows Development Foundation Executive Director Gigi Windley said, “Hyatt Place could turn into another Holly’s Restaurant location, which was known as ‘the meeting place of the Eastern Shore,’ only this will be on a much grander scale. The former longtime local restaurant was indeed, a meeting place for people coming to the Eastern Shore. I believe people will be coming here, not only driving their vehicles, but coming in their boats from as far away as Florida, for a variety of reasons. Hyatt Place will accommodate the boating people in particular. There’s also the many historical sites here within Queen Anne’s County to see.”
