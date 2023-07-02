The Hyatt Place celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting June 21. From left, front row: General Manager Michael O’Brien; Mike Nash, Harvey Hanna & Associates; Heather Tinelli, county Economic and Tourism Director; Skip Coleman, Hyatt Place director of sales and marketing; Hyatt majority owner Jody Schulz; Thom Harvey, Harvey Hanna & Associates and TKo Hospitality; Maryland Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary Thomas Riford; Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Chris Corchiarino; Robin Harvey; Vince DiFonzo, TKo Hospitality; Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce President Linda Friday; and back row, Jason Ballard, Hyatt Hotels Corporation; James Tierney, Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Patrick, Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Delegate Steve Arentz, R-36-QA; County Commissioners Phil Dumenil, Jim Moran and Jack Wilson; County Administrator Todd Mohn; Georgeann Windley, Kent Narrows Development Foundation, executive director; E. Thomas Harvey III, Harvey Hanna & Associates; Mike Kinnard, Harvey Hanna & Associates and Kostas Kalogeropoulous, TKo Hospitality.
PHOTO BY ERIC SYLVIA
Shrimp cocktail sits on a bed of ice in the new Hyatt Place hotel conference room.
GRASONVILLE — A veritable who’s who of Queen Anne’s County gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Hyatt Place in Fisherman’s Village on June 21. Co-developed by Schulz Development and Harvey, Hanna & Associates, the 120-room hotel is operated by TKo Hospitality Management.
Hyatt Place Kent Narrows and Marina offers spectacular waterfront views from guest room balconies and public spaces making it the perfect place to enjoy the Chester River, Eastern Bay and Kent Narrows’ active marina community and other nearby waterfront destinations. The property features a 5,000 square foot conference center, indoor pool, bar, modern fitness center and 44 slip marina with direct access to the waterfront village deck, piers, docks and recreational amenities.
The Schulz family and their various business entities have been operating in Kent Narrows for four generations. Popular dining landmarks for the Schulz family businesses include Fisherman’s Inn and Fisherman’s Crab Deck.
“We are excited to partner with hotel development professionals like Harvey, Hanna & Associates and TKo Hospitality,” said Jody Schulz of Schulz Development. “We look forward to collaborating with their wealth of experience and industry knowledge in making Hyatt Place in Kent Narrows the premier destination hotel for Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Chesapeake Bay Region.”
Hotel staff laid out a feast of local seafood and passed hors d’oeuvres for a crowd of more than 100 people who had gathered after the formal ribbon cutting. Near the ice sculpture, guests were treated to music from a live band and cocktails as acquaintances old and new connected.
Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce President Linda Friday emceed the event and introduced Schulz. Before he took the podium, Friday explained the hotel started as a concept back in 2007 with countless hours of effort having gone into project to make it a reality.
Thanking everyone involved in the project, Schulz shared stories of his family’s history of hospitality in the Narrows, beginning with Fisherman’s Inn and opening the family home to guests.
The Hyatt Place Kent Narrows and Marina management team is led by Michael O’Brien, general manager, and Skip Coleman, director of sales. As general manager, O’Brien is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, overseeing 60 associates and ensuring guests encounter the acclaimed Hyatt Place service. Coleman is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Kent Narrows area.
