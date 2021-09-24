CAMBRIDGE — Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina, located on 342 acres of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, has been recognized as one of the “top resort hotels in the Mid-Atlantic” in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards. The awards recognize the best of the best in the travel industry, from hotels and spas to cities and airports.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the best resorts in the Mid-Atlantic region by such an esteemed publication as Travel + Leisure,” said Cari Ruppert, director of sales, marketing and events at Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay. “As this award is based on a reader survey, it is a testament to the unmatched level of service, care, and waterfront experience we provide here on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. We are proud of our incredible team for continuing to provide an award-winning experience for our guests.”
Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards are determined based on a reader survey. The survey includes a variety of categories such as airlines, airports, car-rental agencies, cities, cruise ships, destination spas, hotels, hotel brands, islands, tour operations and safari outfitters.
Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay provides a spacious waterfront getaway with several outdoor activities that guests can enjoy throughout the fall season. The resort is home to the Blue Heron Rookery, an 18-acre wildlife refuge that provides a natural habitat for local wildlife. Travelers can explore the refuge to look for bald eagles, great blue herons, wild turkey, and more. The resort also partners with Black Water Adventures to provide guided excursions such as kayak bird watching tours and bicycle tours of the nearby Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge.
Additionally, the resort provides championship golf at the resort’s River Marsh Golf Club, relaxing treatments at Sago Spa & Salon, locally-inspired dining experiences, walking paths that line the Choptank River, and the glass-enclosed Winter Garden featuring a 23-meter heated pool.
For more information on Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina, please visit HyattRegencyChesapeakeBay.com, or call 410-901-1234. Check for “locals only” specials in the off-season.
