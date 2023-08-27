CAMBRIDGE — Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina, a waterfront resort located on 342 acres of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, has officially reopened its popular eatery Blue Point Provision Company. The restaurant has appointed a new chef de cuisine, Nicholas Aspenleiter who brings with him more than 20 years of industry experience.
Over the last few years, the restaurant has served as an event venue and will resume full-service operations offering lunch and dinner seven days a week. To celebrate the reopening and the summer travel season, Blue Point Provision Company will bring back its Deck Parties, giving guests even more reason to make a reservation.
“We are thrilled to reopen Blue Point Provision Company to our guests, while also welcoming Chef Nicholas Aspenleiter,” said Brianna Guzman, director of marketing and communications with Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay.
Aspenleiter will oversee kitchen operations at Blue Point Provision Company, from menu creation, to staff management and thoughtfully sourcing provisions. As a master of cuisine, Aspenleiter is committed to sourcing ingredients from local seafood suppliers to nearby farms, where he’ll order fresh fruits for the restaurant’s homemade ice cream and sorbet.
Prior to his new role, Aspenleiter owned a quaint outdoor restaurant in Puerto Rico, which served up flavors that celebrated Caribbean and Spanish influence.
“I am excited to join the team at Blue Point Provision Company and share my lifelong passion for food with our guests,” Aspenleite said. “I look forward to serving incredible dishes that blend a variety of flavors paired with local seafood and other delights, to create a fusion of the Eastern Shore.”
Featuring nautical decor and floor to ceiling windows that provide panoramic waterfront vistas, Blue Point Provision Company is known for its seafood and will offer dishes including scampi with clams, shrimp, scallops and fish; crab bucatini, lobster and crab mac, as well as a traditional Maryland crab boil.
The menu includes American fare such as braised beef short ribs, a refreshing watermelon salad and artichoke hearts that are delicately prepared with garlic, parsley, and red pepper, a family recipe that pays homage to Aspenleiter’s mother. To celebrate the reopening, the restaurant will offer a rotation of daily specials including grilled oysters, dollar-off draft beers and discounted Choptank Crushes, a frozen cocktail made with vodka, Triple Sec, soda and freshly squeezed orange or grapefruit juice.
Every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. through September, the waterfront eatery will also resume its Blue Point Deck Parties. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, food and drink specials.
