Hyatt Regency helps sponsor inaugural Ice & Oyster Fest

CAMBRIDGE — Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina has partnered with the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, Ice Lab and Choptank Communications to sponsor the inaugural Ice & Oyster Fest in downtown Cambridge. The event will feature everything from chainsaw and hand-carved ice sculptures, to family-friendly ice games, local wild and farm-raised oysters, craft beer and artisan cocktails and more. Guests can also enjoy a specialty ice-carved igloo on-site perfect for photo opportunities with the family. A special promotion will be offered for overnight guests attending the event.
“We are thrilled to ring in the New Year and partner with incredible local organizations for the first inaugural Ice & Oyster Fest,” said Brianna Guzman, marketing manager at Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina. “We are creating a magical winter wonderland in Cambridge and are excited for our guests and local residents to experience everything that the event will have to offer.”
The inaugural Ice & Oyster Fest event is free and open to the public. It will take place Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 and will feature chainsaw and hand-carved ice sculptures of a skipjack, soaring eagle, royal throne, the Hoopers Island lighthouse, Chesapeake Bay retriever, bushel basket of crabs, corn hole and more. Ice carvers will hold demonstrations both days of the event.
Guests can also enjoy firepits with s’mores stations, family-friendly ice games, local wild and farm-raised oysters, craft beer and artisan cocktails served at the event’s signature ice bar, and more.
Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay is providing a special overnight promotion for the event. Guests can receive room rates starting at $219, plus complimentary breakfast for two by visiting https://bit.ly/3qgX0S3 or by entering Special Offer Code “Oyster” when booking their room.
For more information about the resort or to book a stay at Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina, visit HyattRegencyChesapeakeBay.com, or call 410-901-1234.
