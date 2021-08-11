Inbound Logistics names Choptank Transport on Top 100 3PL List

PRESTON — Choptank Transport is pleased to announce its inclusion on Inbound Logistics magazine’s Top 100 3PLs list of distinguished freight brokers.
Considered the “best of the best” by Inbound Logistics, the Top 100 3PLs list is a go-to for small, medium, and large shippers in the supply chain. Only the most reputable companies receive the accolade.
“This is Choptank’s second consecutive year being selected by the magazine,” said Choptank Transport Executive Vice President Steve Covey. “It is an honor to be in the company of UPS Supply Chain Solutions, XPO Logistics, C.H. Robinson, and other giants in the industry.”
Inbound Logistics Editor Felecia Stratton said, “When choosing the 2021 Top 100 3PL Providers, Inbound Logistics editors specifically targeted providers who offer the innovation, visibility, flexibility, speed and control that drive the supply chain solutions our audience needs to achieve their goals and meet customers’ evolving needs. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor Choptank Transport for innovative solutions empowering logistics, supply chain and transportation excellence in 2021.”
Choptank Transport is part of a $213.5 billion industry of U.S. third-party logistics companies that match a variety of freight services with shippers who have products to be transported.
Choptank specializes in truckload freight, less-than-truckload, refrigerated and dry, as well as rail, air and sea movement. Choptank’s headquarters is in Preston, with five other locations nationwide, including Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Denver, and Baltimore. A new location in Easton is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.
